About this product
Specs:
-8” H (203mm H)
Features:
-Cork Soft Base
-Removable Cork Seal Lid and Joint Caps
-Matte Black Heavy Wall Glass
-Traveller is Size Compatible with RYOT® Dopp Kit, Safe Case, Lock’R Box, Duffles and Axe Pack.
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.