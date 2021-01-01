About this product

The all new RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer offers high, medium and low power modes, as well as a pre heat function to suit your smoking style. 5-clicks for on/off feature, makes for an easy to use, and safe device when not in use. Universal magnetic adapters make almost any 510 threaded cartridges ready to go. Simply snap the lid closed for transport and discretion.



NOTE: The VERB 510 Vaporizer works with all 510 threaded cartridges as long as they are less than 11mm in diameter. Keep in mind that longer cartridges could make it difficult to flip the top closed. We recommend certified/reputable brands that utilize the CCELL cartridge (TH2 or M6T Models) – they work exceptionally well.



Specs

-Dimensions: 76mm x 40mm x 16mm

-Resistance: Above 0.8ohms

-Output Voltage: Low 3.0V / Medium 3.4V / High 3.8V

-Battery Capacity: 650mAH

-Fits 0.5ml Tanks with Medium Magnetic Adaptor

-Fits Most 1ml Tanks with Short Magnetic Adaptor



Features

-Limited 1 Year Warranty



Includes

-RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer

-1 Micro USB Charging Cable

-1 3/16” (4.6mm) Short Magnetic Adapter

-1 9/16” (14.5mm) Medium Magnetic Adapter

-Oil Cartridge NOT INCLUDED