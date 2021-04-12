About this product

INTRODUCING….. THE RYOT VERB DHV Vaporizer. With so many dry herb vapes on the market, we sat back and expected somebody to make a pocketable vape that was easy to load, easy to use and gave a hit that could truly satisfy. After years of waiting, we realized that no one was going to produce a vape “For Smokers By Smokers”. So that’s what we’ve done. HIT IT! This vape fits perfectly in the RYOT Slym Case, PackRatz, HeadCase, or HardCase. Tune Up Kit, and Replacement Poker are also available.



Specs

-Dimensions: 113mm x 35mm x 19mm

-Battery: Li-ion Battery

-Capacity: 1200 mAH 300 x Charge

-Battery Life: 6-8 Sessions Per Charge

-Weight: 0.4kg (Unit)

-Output Voltage: 3.4+ Resistance: 1-0-1-2 ohm



Features

-Designed for Ease of Use

-Innovative Stay Cool Smooth Draw Mouth Piece

-Easy Load Funneled Oven Chamber

-Integrated Stainless Steel Magnetic Removable Poker

-Rapid Heating Temperature Control

-OLED Display

-Slim Hips

-Limited 2 Year Warranty



Includes

-RYOT VERB DHV Vaporizer

-1 Micro USB Charging Cable

-1 Cleaning Brush

-25 pc. Cotton Swabs

-1 Magnetic Removable Poker