About this product
Single VERB DHV Vaporizer Replacement Poker
INTRODUCING….. THE RYOT VERB DHV Vaporizer
With so many dry herb vapes on the market, we sat back and expected somebody to make a pocketable vape that was easy to load, easy to use and gave a hit that could truly satisfy. After years of waiting, we realized that no one was going to produce a vape “For Smokers by Smokers”. So that’s what we’ve done. HIT IT!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.