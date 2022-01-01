About this product
The Waist pack was made using a unique waxed covered cotton to help keep the weather out and create an added odor barrier. In time the bag scratches and wears with a patina aged look making your bag unlike any other out there. Bring it with you wherever you go and rest assured all of your gear is packed and protected!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.