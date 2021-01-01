About this product
Always be prepared for a smoke session with a RYOT Wooden Magnetic Dugout with CIG-1 Bat. An innovative magnetic design promises these discreet dugouts will keep your herb and included poker secure. The RYOT CIG-1 exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity.
Features
-CIG-1 Bat Included
-Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship
-Magnetic Poker and Lid
-Storage for Smoking Blends
-Unique Pistol Grip Design
-Fits All Standard One Hitters
-Patent # 7717259
Features
-CIG-1 Bat Included
-Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship
-Magnetic Poker and Lid
-Storage for Smoking Blends
-Unique Pistol Grip Design
-Fits All Standard One Hitters
-Patent # 7717259
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYOT®
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.