About this product
The RYTE™ 4000 mg Regular Strength, Value-Sized CBD tincture gives you a precise blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil, making this tincture one of the most palatable oils on the market. Golden in color with a light and easy finish, seasoned CBD users will truly appreciate the level of refinement we apply to every RYTE™ product.
RYTE™ believes quality products should be accessible to everyone. Through our vertical integration model, we keep costs low while upholding stringent quality standards from farm to table.