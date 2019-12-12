About this product
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Rich, spicy caramel, licorice, citrus and minty undertones
Rythm Energize 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs with the PAX Era device.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
