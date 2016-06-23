About this product
Rythm Heal Premium Concentrates contain 0.5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These CBD-rich and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
616 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/