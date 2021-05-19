Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1

Taste/Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hintwith a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral highthat builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects.; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone; It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale



Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!