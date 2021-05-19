About this product
Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1
Taste/Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hintwith a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral highthat builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects.; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone; It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale
Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.
Black Afghan effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
