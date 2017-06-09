About this product
Strain Lineage: Blue Monster x Jack Frost
Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is very pungent, an earthy-berry fragrance with a distinctive cheesy finish; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The effect blends a light body high with a verysubstantial head high that will leave you relaxed, euphoric, and probably a bit giggly.
Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
About this strain
Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.
Blue Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
