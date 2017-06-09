Strain Lineage: Blue Monster x Jack Frost

Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is very pungent, an earthy-berry fragrance with a distinctive cheesy finish; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The effect blends a light body high with a verysubstantial head high that will leave you relaxed, euphoric, and probably a bit giggly.



Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.