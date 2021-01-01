Loading…
RYTHM

Brownie Scout - Relax

Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush
Taste/Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate

Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
