Brownie Scout - Relax
About this product
Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush
Taste/Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate
Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
