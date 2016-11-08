About this product
Taste/Aroma Notes: Pungent Pepper Spice
Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
About this strain
A spin-off of the Amsterdam staple Amnesia Haze, Strain Hunters Seeds has crossed the Haze with another coffee shop powerhouse, AMS, to create a long-lasting hybrid. Damnesia has a pungent scent of spicy incense and black pepper. The strong cerebral effects are great for socializing and activating your creative juices but they can creep up slowly. Many search for this strain when looking for an uplifting, energetic solution to pain issues or when suffering from a lack of appetite.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
