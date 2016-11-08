A spin-off of the Amsterdam staple Amnesia Haze, Strain Hunters Seeds has crossed the Haze with another coffee shop powerhouse, AMS, to create a long-lasting hybrid. Damnesia has a pungent scent of spicy incense and black pepper. The strong cerebral effects are great for socializing and activating your creative juices but they can creep up slowly. Many search for this strain when looking for an uplifting, energetic solution to pain issues or when suffering from a lack of appetite.