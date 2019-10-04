About this product
Rythm Relax Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These indica-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
22% | high
0% | very low
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
