About this product
Rythm Heal 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These CBD-Rich and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs with the PAX Era device.
About this strain
Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Orange Herijuana effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
