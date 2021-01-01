About this product
Strain Lineage: FSL 1-3 x Nepali Watermelon Hashplant
Taste/Aroma Notes: Lavendar, Fruity, Hash
Rythm Heal premium flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed CBD-rich strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
