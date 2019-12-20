Banana Split - Balance Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Rythm Balance 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
