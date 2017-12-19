Black Cherry Soda - Balance Disposable Vape 0.3g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Rythm Balance 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Black Cherry Soda effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
