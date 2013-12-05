Jack Herer - Energize Live Resin 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strain Lineage: Shiva Skunk X Northern Lights x Haze
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Spicey with hints of lemon and sweet berries.;Fruity, sweet nose and taste; Lemon
Rythm Energize Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These sativa-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,361 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
