Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

Lemon Hash - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g

Product rating:

About this product

Strain Lineage: Lemon Diesel x 88 G-13 Hashplant
Taste/ Aroma Notes: fruity and lemony, floral

Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
