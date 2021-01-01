Lemon Hash - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g
Product rating:
About this product
Strain Lineage: Lemon Diesel x 88 G-13 Hashplant
Taste/ Aroma Notes: fruity and lemony, floral
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Taste/ Aroma Notes: fruity and lemony, floral
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!