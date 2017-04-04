RYTHM
Pre-98 Bubba Kush - Relax Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Lineage: Bubblegum x Master Kush
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Sweet, cherry, pungent, musky
Rythm Relax 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
