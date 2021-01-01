RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Otto 1g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Otto is a high CBD strain that provides relaxing effects, with a powerful body buzz and a mild cerebral high.
