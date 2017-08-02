Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Jillybean 300mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Jillybean [orig: Orange Velvet x Space Queen] is a hybrid strain featuring peppery Herbes de Provence and pine flavors and a contagious, euphoric creativity.

Jillybean effects

Reported by real people like you
748 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
