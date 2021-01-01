RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Fruity Chronic 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Fruity Chronic [orig: White Widow x Chronic] is a balanced hybrid with sweet citrus fruit flavors and subtle aftertaste of aromatic hash or pine.
Strain description: Fruity Chronic [orig: White Widow x Chronic] is a balanced hybrid with sweet citrus fruit flavors and subtle aftertaste of aromatic hash or pine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!