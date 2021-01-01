RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Strawberry Smash 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Strawberry Smash [orig: White Strawberry Diesel x Strawberry Kus] is a balanced hybrid featuring sweet strawberry flavorswith layers of diesel and musk.
