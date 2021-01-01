RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Strainbow 500mg
About this product
Embrace full spectrum love this year with RYTHM. This strainbow full spectrum cartridge celebrates the revolutionary LGBTQIA+ community.
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
