RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
Strain description: East Coast Cookies x Salmon River #5 is a calm, yet creative, indica dominant cross with pops of fresh citrus and wild berries against a backdrop of rich, earthy coffee.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!