RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Wonder Skunk 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Wonder Skunk [orig: Williams Wonder x Roadkill Skunk] is a potent indica dominant strain, resulting in fantastic, subtle flavors and intense relaxation.
