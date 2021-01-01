RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush is an indica dominant cross with flavors of spicy earth and sweet sandalwood and a euphoric onset that succumbs to cerebral relaxation.
