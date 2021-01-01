Loading…
RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Strainbow 500mg

Embrace full spectrum love this year with RYTHM. This strainbow full spectrum cartridge celebrates the revolutionary LGBTQIA+ community.

RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
