RYTHM
RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Strainbow 500mg
About this product
Embrace full spectrum love this year with RYTHM. This strainbow full spectrum cartridge celebrates the revolutionary LGBTQIA+ community.
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
