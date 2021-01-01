RYTHM
Great Divide - Relax Live Resin 1g
About this product
Lineage: Kosher Kush x Phishhead Kush
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Earthy, pine, tropical fruit
Rythm Relax Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These indica-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
