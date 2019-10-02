RYTHM
Kosher Kush - Relax Live Resin 1g
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Aroma/ Taste Notes: Gas / Sweet
Rythm Relax Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These indica-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Kosher Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
