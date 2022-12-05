About this product
Rythm Sativa + CBD 850mg Full Spectrum Cartridges use the highest quality, full spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. This sativa-dominant, strain-specific full-plant extract is blended with pure CBD isolate and contains no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
