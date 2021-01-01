RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Tahitian Punch 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Tahitian Punch [orig: Sour Tangie X Sour Apple] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with a super sweet flavor profile, a distinct sour apple candy aroma, and strong citrus overtones.
