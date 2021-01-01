Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Tahitian Punch 500mg

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Tahitian Punch [orig: Sour Tangie X Sour Apple] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with a super sweet flavor profile, a distinct sour apple candy aroma, and strong citrus overtones.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!