About this product
Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.
About this strain
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
Lemon Pie effects
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
