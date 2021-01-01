RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Tahitian Punch 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
Strain description: Tahitian Punch [orig: Sour Tangie X Sour Apple] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with a super sweet flavor profile, a distinct sour apple candy aroma, and strong citrus overtones.
