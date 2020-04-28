About this product
Strain Lineage: Miami Haze x The Cube
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Spicy, Earthy, Citric/ Lemon
Rythm Energize Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These sativa-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
