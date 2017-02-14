Sour Joker - Energize
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
