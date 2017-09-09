About this product
Rythm Balance 1g Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.
The Void effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
