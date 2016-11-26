RYTHM
X-Wing - Relax
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
X-Wing effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
58% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!