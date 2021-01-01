Sababa Snacks
Caramel with Cashew and Apricot
About this product
Tasting Notes: Robust coconut caramel flavor, hit with a hint of tart apricot, and finished with a tingle of spice.
Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Cashews, Brown Sugar, Honey, Organic Coconut Cream, Apricots, Organic Coconut Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper Spice.
Allergen Statement: Contains Cashews and Coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
