Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sababa Snacks

Sababa Snacks

Caramel with Cashew and Apricot

About this product

Tasting Notes: Robust coconut caramel flavor, hit with a hint of tart apricot, and finished with a tingle of spice.

Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Cashews, Brown Sugar, Honey, Organic Coconut Cream, Apricots, Organic Coconut Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper Spice.

Allergen Statement: Contains Cashews and Coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!