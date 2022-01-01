About this product
A fancy ass kit for a fancy ass smoker. Our bougie kit comes with one flame zip pouch, one carry case and one pack of bougie pre-rolled cones. This kit allows you to get everything you need in one go ... just add some of your favorite flower.
Contents: 1 zip pouch, 1 carry case & 1 6pk bougie pre-rolled cones
Contents: 1 zip pouch, 1 carry case & 1 6pk bougie pre-rolled cones
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.