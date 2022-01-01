Meet our new high spirits spritz. Grounded is a relaxing mix of Lavender, Eucalyptus & sage. This scent is perfect for resting your mind and restoring your energy.



Whether you're clearing the air, setting the mood or just need to refresh the vibe, a few sprays is the answer to your call.



Ingredients: Ultra purified crystal charged water & Rose water with a signature blend of Orange, Grapefruit, Lime, and Pine essential oils.