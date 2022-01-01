About this product
On the move, we got you! Stash everything you need to keep your goods safe without sacrificing style
Material: Acrylic, magnetic closure
Dimensions: 2.5"x3.5"x1"
Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.
About this brand
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.