Baby, this rolling stand was made for you. It's hot ass pink mixed with electric orange, what more can we say. Get your crew, roll 'em up, and stay Vibrant. This one's for you.
Dimensions 4.5" x 3 1/4"
Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed.
Sackville & Co.
Sackville & Co creates smoking accessories that look as good as they make you feel.