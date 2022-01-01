We handed over our brand to the incredible graphic and fashion designer behind LA's favorite up-cycled design brand Mauvais Garçon to create a limited edition collection as part of our Design Series. Designed with a purpose in mind, Christian Gonzalez works to design and produce original pieces using vintage finds in his clothing line Mauvais Garçon. Letting us all know that design and sustainability can go hand in hand - Protect Mother Earth is the bottom line.



Size One - Fits like a Mens L



Size 2 - Fits Like a Mens XXL