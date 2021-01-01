About this product

The Hog is a 100% pure indica hybrid strain of unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy. This bud is internationally recognized as one of the world’s strongest strains and users are often advised to use cautionary dosage control when using it. It took home the gold medal in 2012 for Best Indica at the High Times’ Cannabis Cup after receiving recognition for its effects. The high is powerful in nature, with an almost immediate onset of a blissfully euphoric state that is heavy in the head, giving you droopy eyes and a spacey mind. As you get lost helplessly in your own disconnected thought, your body will slowly succumb to a creeping body buzz that weighs you down and leaves you helplessly sedated. This couch-locked state is very sleepy in nature, leaving you incredibly drowsy and most likely ending in deep and uninterrupted sleep. These effects and its insanely powerful THC level of 16-25% on average makes The Hog the perfect bud for treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, and mild to moderate cases of depression. This bud has lumpy medium-sized spade-shaped dark musty green nugs with sparse dark amber hairs and a super sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin. The Hog has a classic aroma of skunky earth with a spicy floral pungency that can be detected after the nugs are burned. The flavor is less harsh, with an earthy skunkiness that’s accented by pungent floral and sweet spice.