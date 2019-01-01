 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Safeticide LLC
Safeticide LLC

all natural, insecticide, herbicide, organic, eco friendly

32 oz ready to use spray
About Safeticide LLC

Founded in 2009, Safeticide, formerly known as SRILLS, specializes in Eco-Friendly, Non-Toxic Insecticides, Herbicides& Pesticides. The company’s formulas are industry proven and high quality. Safeticide’s products are all natural, safer, and more efficient than chemicals ordinarily used in pest control. Pests become immune to the conventional chemicals over a period of time. However, these same pests will not become immune to Safeticide’s products, their lungs would need to evolve in order to do so. Safeticide is a trusted product line that will be the same in the future as it is today.

United States, Texas