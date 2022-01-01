Our Daily Soothing Moisturizer soothes the skin thanks to an intensely hydrating formula enriched with pure CBD, avocado oil, aloe vera, and cacao seed butter. This fast-absorbing moisturizer provides total body relief from dry, chapped, peeling, and irritated skin.



Usage Instructions: Using the pump, dispense the moisturizer into the palm of the hand. Gently rub the hands together and apply across face, hands and body as needed.



Key Ingredients:



Pure CBD Isolate: helps soothe skin caused by inflammation

Aloe Vera: a natural remedy used to calm and replenish the skin and body

Avocado Oil: loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D and E that help nourish and moisturize the skin

Coconut Oil: naturally rich in beneficial lipids in Vitamin E, coconut oil softens and helps improve skin health

Cacao Seed Butter: packed with antioxidants, helps to protect the skin while deeply hydrating it